Community needs care, not fear -- Judith Havens

To the author of Friday's letter to the editor "Deserted street isn't in big city," no, I didn't think that you were in a city other than Madison. It's been a hard year for many people and cities.

Would you consider a different perspective?

Instead of the description of a fearful man being observed by homeless people living on State Street, I see an opportunity to see the plight of the homeless.

Instead of focusing on this person's fear, what if we began to understand the fear a Black person might feel in a white neighborhood.

Instead of seeing homeless people as an infringement to safety, what if we saw them as members of our community who need our help.

All of us need to care for our community -- not fear it.

Judith Havens, Madison