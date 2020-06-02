Community can help fix inequality -- Ed Nowicki

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Thanks for all the young people who took the initiative to come down to State Street early Sunday morning to clean up the destruction and vandalism caused by some unruly individuals on Saturday night.

We now need our local leaders, business leaders and religious and spiritual leaders to come together and address this issue of inequality since our higher government leaders refuse to see that any problem exists.

Let's fix this in our community now. We can do this.

Ed Nowicki, Madison