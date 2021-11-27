Community board doesn't need massive pay increase -- Dennis McGilligan

Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board has recommended a one-time $20,000 honorarium for its leader. That is more than City Council members make.

They have also discussed honorariums for board members of $3,000 or $5,000. Does any other citizen member of a city board or committee get paid that much or at all?

Board member Isadore Knox Jr. noted he has served on many government boards without pay. He also warned that taxpayers might not take lightly the board's efforts to feather their nests. For his observations he was accused by another board member of being "terribly ableist and misogynistic." By his comments on this subject, he is neither, and those labeling criticisms contribute nothing to the merits of such a proposal.

If members of the oversight board are paid for their service, then all citizen members of city committees and boards should be paid for their service, too. To do otherwise is a form of discrimination and privilege not afforded to all citizens serving their city in decision-making capacities.