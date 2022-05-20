Commonsense political party is needed -- Paul Mickey

Our main problem in the United States is that we have two parties and a system that are failing us.

Neither political party really does a particularly good job of representing the majority of Americans. The Republicans have just gone all in on taking power regardless of the rules or the majority of the population’s needs. The Democrats are just too weak-willed or self-absorbed to get anything done unless it’s a slam-dunk.

What we need is a new party or group of office seekers that are younger, unencumbered by corporate sponsors and not offspring of rich families out to shake things up or drain swamps. In short, we need a "Common Sense Party" composed of members who want what’s best for the country and are willing to risk not getting reelected to make it happen.

Only then will the civil rights that have been and are being lost be restored. Only then will sensible gun reform take place, and law enforcement and local governments be more responsive to the public. Only then will corporate greed be reined in at the national level, with perhaps the nationalizing of the oil and pharmaceutical industries. Finally, only then can the courts be reformed.

Paul Mickey, Madison