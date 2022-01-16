 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Common spaces are no longer safe -- Beverly Pestel
Common spaces are no longer safe -- Beverly Pestel

I’ve worked at a number of universities, and they all have a common area set aside for students and staff to hang out.

There are no signs on the doors, but the expectations are understood: no loud music or conversations, clean up when you leave, respect other people’s space, avoid behavior that could pose a risk to others.

I would retreat to those areas several hours a week with my journals to read in peace, undistracted by the lesson plans that needed to be prepared or the papers that needed to be graded. It was a calm and safe place of solitude amid a vibrant community.

Remembering those times and places makes me grieve the loss of them. Most of us have common spaces of varying types that we have loved because of the joy they bring us. But no common spaces are in my community now that I can consider safe.

So many people are unvaccinated, unmasked and refusing to follow those understood expectations for common places. So many people demand their own personal freedom and, in doing so, destroy the cherished common places of our communities.

Beverly Pestel, Richland Center

