Common sense can put us on right path -- David J Rizzo

Our country has been through an ordeal of epic proportion. Though we’ve begun to see the light at the end of the dark pandemic tunnel, key issues still plague us.
It’s time to tune out the cacophony of TV talking heads, the self-important political print pundits and the plethora of internet trolls. We have sufficient information. It’s time for introspection -- not to determine left versus right, but right versus wrong.
Managed immigration in compliance with existing laws is right. Endless streams of people crossing our borders illegally is wrong. Holding police accountable for interactions with the public that are counter to approved procedures is right. Vilifying all law enforcement personnel and passing laws to defund them out of existence is wrong.
Reviewing cases involving minor offenses so perpetrators don’t spend unnecessary time in jail is right. Eliminating cash bail so violent offenders can be released on society to continuously prey on law-abiding citizens is wrong.
Parents asking questions about what their children are being taught in the schools they pay for is right. Telling them to shut up and obey is wrong.
Whatever the issue, use the gift of common sense. It will tell you what's right.