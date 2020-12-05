Common ground on abortion is possible -- Jerry Folk

Last Sunday’s letter to the editor “Democrats make womb dangerous” made a point that pro-choice people ought to keep in mind. For the writer of this letter and for many, though not all anti-abortion advocates, their pro-life position is an integral part of a wholistic reverence for life that deserves respect.

Dems make womb a dangerous place -- Patrick Hardyman Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Abortion shouldn't be the only issue" found it "troubles…

But the letter seemed to be more interested in making a political point than in initiating a moral discussion. This reflects the tragic reality that in our society abortion has become so politicized that it is virtually impossible to have a serious moral discussion of the issue.

Twenty years ago, a Benedictive nun friend worked for common ground on a project called Common Ground for Life and Choice. This prolife and prochoice group found common ground in its desire to reduce abortions by reducing the need for them in various ways. When pro-life and pro-choice organizations to which they belonged heard about this group’s work, they ostracized its members.