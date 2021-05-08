Commo-sense reforms could improve election integrity -- David Faust

It is hard not to notice all the talk of “election integrity” coming from certain political circles these days. If those speaking of election integrity actually mean it, I have three common-sense reforms for them to try.
First, end gerrymandering. A recent Associated Press poll found that two-thirds of Americans say this is a major problem in our country. Additionally, a similar proportion of Wisconsinites say this when polled. If an individual’s vote is diluted or concentrated by partisan politicians for their own advantage, as is the case with gerrymandering, it is wasted. A nonpartisan commission, such as that used in Iowa, could solve this problem for drawing district maps going forward in Wisconsin.
Second, standardize the process for ballot curing statewide. Ballot curing is the process by which a voter is contacted to correct a mistake on a mail-in or absentee ballot. It should be uniform for every voter.
Third, begin counting absentee ballots before Election Day as several states do. This helps get results sooner and prevents bad actors from claiming the partisan shift of a vote over time after Election Day is evidence of a “rigged” election.
David Faust, Poynette