Commission should feature GOP leaders -- Mark Collins
Commission should feature GOP leaders -- Mark Collins

I hope House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opens the select committee hearings with a video clip of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemning the "insurrection" at the Capitol.

I hope Pelosi follows that with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., telling Donald Trump that it is not antifa attacking the Capitol but Trump's "followers."

I hope Pelosi then asks for 60 seconds of silence for the human beings who died or were beaten or threatened by these "willfully ignorant" thugs and "Trumpies."

I hope Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., brings the Republican Party back to the Constitution's central principles and our forefather's vision of democracy.

Mostly, I hope Fox News pulls the plug on Trump and stops the brainwashing on the delta variant.

Mark Collins, Madison

