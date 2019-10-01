I’ve read and heard all about the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison and how loud they supposedly are.
Here’s something that the media and anti-military politicians are not talking about: How come this is an issue now?
People talk about the trailer court on Packers Avenue on Madison's North Side and how it will be adversely affected by these jets. What about all the commercial jets taking off and landing at all hours of the day and night. Isn't that a problem -- especially when the jets hit their reverse thrusters? If not why not?
I know why, and it’s because they’re not military jets. That’s all this is about.
I’ve lived on the East Side of Madison for over 60 years and I have more of an issue with the commercial jets than I do with the military jets taking off. People have the right to not want these jets. But if you don’t want them, then the commercial jets should go as well. They’re the ones causing more noise problems than the military jets.
Tim Wagner, Madison