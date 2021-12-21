Commend Bernier for probe critique -- former Sen. Dan Theno

Finally, we have a state Republican political leader willing to step forward to call out Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election for what it is: a charade and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.
State Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is to be commended for her bravery and honesty. She will undoubtedly be vilified in some quarters by those who still cling to the false notion that massive fraud gave the state to President Joe Biden over Donald Trump last year. Even after countless recounts, audits, studies and court cases, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, found it convenient to hire former state Supreme Court Justice Gableman to do yet another review for an estimated $680,000 of taxpayer money.
Gableman, who has publicly admitted he knows little about how elections are run and who didn’t even vote in seven elections, is reportedly being paid $11,000 per month to carry out a farcical investigation.
As a former Wisconsin Republican state senator myself, I commend Sen. Bernier for pointing out that the Gableman clown act is hurting the Republican Party and peoples’ faith in elections.
Former Sen. Dan Theno, R-Green Bay