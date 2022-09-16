 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Comics were like dessert after news -- Craig Lehnherr

I have been reading the State Journal for almost 60 years and have seen lots of changes during those years. Some I have liked and some I have disliked, but I have never been motivated enough to write to the newspaper about them until now.

Every day, after I finish reading about the important events that have taken place, it is my "dessert" to read some of my favorite comics and work on some of the puzzles. That section of the paper has been decimated.

Please change it back. They may tell me I can go online, but for those of us who still read print news, that is the point. I don't want to have to pick up a device to enjoy what I am reading. I like having it right in front of me in print.

Craig Lehnherr, Deerfield

