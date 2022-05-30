 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Come together to secure elections -- John Hensey

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

We focus so much on our disagreements in American society today. Frankly, it’s un-American.

Diverse opinions have always existed, but recent radical extremism by a vocal minority has unnecessarily and detrimentally divided us. Americans agree on most issues, so let’s address an important topic we all can agree on -- election integrity.

We all want:

  • Every legal adult citizen to cast their own vote and have it counted.
  • Election regulations and laws to be followed.
  • Accurate elections with reasonable controls that ensure negligible opportunity exists for irregularities and fraud.
  • Elections to be held without any appearance of impropriety.
  • Timely and true election results that everyone trusts.
  • Comprehensive auditing capabilities that thoroughly, impartially and quickly investigate alleged election irregularities to prove it was an honest election reflecting the will of the people.

We should eliminate:

People are also reading…

  • Unmonitored ballot drop boxes.
  • Outdated voter registration rolls.
  • Unwitnessed vote counting.
  • Ballot mass mailings.
  • Election computer tampering.

These items unacceptably undermine election integrity.

We must all value, respect and protect election integrity to retain vast citizen faith in our shared governance of this exceptional American republic. Are these commonsense points really too complex or controversial for majority agreement? Let’s get it done.

John Hensey, Verona

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics