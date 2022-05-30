Come together to secure elections -- John Hensey

We focus so much on our disagreements in American society today. Frankly, it’s un-American.

Diverse opinions have always existed, but recent radical extremism by a vocal minority has unnecessarily and detrimentally divided us. Americans agree on most issues, so let’s address an important topic we all can agree on -- election integrity.

We all want:

Every legal adult citizen to cast their own vote and have it counted.

Election regulations and laws to be followed.

Accurate elections with reasonable controls that ensure negligible opportunity exists for irregularities and fraud.

Elections to be held without any appearance of impropriety.

Timely and true election results that everyone trusts.

Comprehensive auditing capabilities that thoroughly, impartially and quickly investigate alleged election irregularities to prove it was an honest election reflecting the will of the people.

We should eliminate:

Unmonitored ballot drop boxes.

Outdated voter registration rolls.

Unwitnessed vote counting.

Ballot mass mailings.

Election computer tampering.

These items unacceptably undermine election integrity.

We must all value, respect and protect election integrity to retain vast citizen faith in our shared governance of this exceptional American republic. Are these commonsense points really too complex or controversial for majority agreement? Let’s get it done.

John Hensey, Verona