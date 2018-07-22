I'm concerned with the disconnect we seem to have with the global ecosystem and the reality of our place in that system. We fit into a specific niche but we are not "masters of the universe." Instead, we need to realign our focus as guardians.
We have a duty to protect the entire ecosystem, because if we don't, there won't be a global system for any living creatures, including us. If we open our eyes and are able to see each other as fellow members of our global existence, we can work on healing our global environment together.
We are all one in the universe, we are caretakers for the growth and welfare of our brothers and sisters. This message comes from many directions, many faiths and cultures, and can be seen in the smallest forms of life. Money and status mean nothing if they result in the destruction of our global ecosystem.
Our focus needs to turn toward divestment of all fossil fuels, the development of alternatives, and methods to reduce our global footprint.
As the Beatles sang: "Come together! Right now!"
Julie McAllister, Madison