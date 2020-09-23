 Skip to main content
Come ask questions of Libertarian candidate for president in Madison on Saturday -- Tony Moen

Have you been negatively impacted by the overreaching and unaccountable bureaucratic cronies elected to government? Have your rights been violated, paychecks seized and neighbors locked up for victimless crimes? 

The Libertarian Party seeks to tear down the established control state and restore your freedoms, returning the ownership of your life back to you.

To find out more, come down to the state Capitol building in Madison on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen will be making a stop in her "Big Blue Bus" as part of the “Real Change for Real People” tour. She will be discussing how the principles of libertarianism can provide the solutions to many of the dire issues our country faces, while also explaining her campaign’s crucial efforts to grow the party and win the election this November.

This is a free outdoor event held in a public space, so plan accordingly and please maintain consideration for the safety of all participants. Make sure to bring your best questions, because Jorgensen will be answering them after her remarks.

Tony Moen, Sturgeon Bay

