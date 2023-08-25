The Hawaiian island of Maui is a victim of our relentless global combustion of fossil fuel. In addition to drought and heat waves caused by atmospheric carbon emissions, Maui’s disaster was further aggravated by exploding gasoline vehicles, exploding propane tanks and exploding gas stations during the “natural fire.”

We can transform our energy system to avoid frequent explosions at fuel refineries, home explosions from natural gas igniting, leaking pipelines and explosions of offshore oil platforms such as the Deepwater Horizon in 2010.

Here in Wisconsin, there was a big explosion in Superior in April 2018 at the Husky Energy Oil Refinery. Thirty-six people were sent to local hospitals. Residents three miles to the east and west of the refinery, two miles to the north and 10 miles to the south were evacuated from their homes temporarily to avoid exposure to toxins. It took the refinery three years to restore operations.

In another recent Wisconsin disaster, there was a big explosion in Sun Prairie. A ruptured gas main in downtown Sun Prairie caused an explosion in July 2018 that killed a firefighter, injured several other firefighters and leveled several blocks.

Combustion is dumb. We deserve smarter energy solutions.

Bruce Beck, Madison

