Columns offered hope for future -- Madeleine Para

I was heartened last Sunday by two columns, each addressing a serious problem in our democracy, jointly authored by long-time state leaders from both parties.

I applaud former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen for working with current Attorney General Josh Kaul on a safe vote. I applaud Tim Cullen and Dale Schultz, both former Wisconsin Senate majority leaders, for working together on redistricting.

I hope other current and retired leaders from both parties join them in finding reasonable and fair solutions to the issues that plague our democracy.

I hope working together across party lines will become acceptable again and that we’ll start to listen to each other and find fair and responsible solutions.

I hope more of our state leaders follow their example, and that the many, mostly silent, ordinary citizens who want to see a return to civility and cooperation in our politics step up and visibly support them.