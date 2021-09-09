Column was too critical of Mertz -- Lynne Watrous Eich

Good grief.
What excessive and overloaded criticism State Journal sports columnist Jim Polzin hurled at our Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz for his admittedly flawed performance in last Saturday’s Penn State football game. The Sunday column "Excuses have run out for explaining Mertz’s poor play" was nasty.
Polzin may want to remember that 20-year-old Mertz is one of our beloved Badgers who, despite some heartbreaking fumbles and his own post-game disappointment with them, conducted himself with Badgers dignity on and off the field. Mertz showed more restraint than the snarky pounding he got from this critic.
In his 900-word pile on, Polzin states, “it’ll be another three weeks before Mertz gets a chance [against Notre Dame] to redeem himself.” I think Polzin has three weeks himself for redemption -- and far better sports writing.
Ease up, buddy.
Lynne Watrous Eich, Madison