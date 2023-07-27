Lynn Schmidt’s recent column, "Pence is man of character and integrity," fails to share that Mike Pence made his name as a far-right radio host spewing anti-democracy ideology and even called himself “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.”

Pence is a Koch brothers loyalist who has been doing their bidding for many years. He helped to enact anti-climate, anti-environment, anti-worker and anti-voting rights legislation when he served in Congress. He also enacted many controversial hardline policies as Indiana’s governor.

As vice president he worked hard helping stack our courts with Federalist Society ideological extremists. And, let’s not forget the role he played leading the botched handling of the COVID pandemic in America.

Pence is viewed as a Donald Trump acolyte who enabled his bad behavior for four years. Pence could have done more to hold accountable those in the White House who were involved in orchestrating the attacks on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. and their attempts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Ron Boehnen, Blue Mounds