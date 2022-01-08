Column sent bad message to girls -- Robyn Fennig

It’s inappropriate for a man in a position of power to tell girls they can’t play to their potential if it hurts someone’s feelings. Former state Sen. Tim Cullen’s column on Dec. 22, "106-11 is disgusting for a high school game," was about Verona’s excellence and sends a dangerous message to girls: You can excel, just don’t be "too" good.
We need more girls playing, and Verona running up the score does not help
Girls are over twice as likely to drop out of sports than boys. The reasons they drop out have nothing to do with losing badly to talented opponents. The top reasons are social stigmas and decreased resource allocation to their experience.
The University of Connecticut dominated women’s college basketball for years. Their dynastic excellence created an appetite for young women to excel at basketball in hopes of becoming a Husky. As a result, girls worked hard, and new infrastructure developed for them to flourish. Today we have more parity across the NCAA women’s game than ever, with more baller female athlete role models inspiring kids.
As a coach, I have been on both ends of large victories. My athletes’ feedback remains that they feel most respected by opponents who bring their best no matter our talent level.
Girls, bring your best irrespective of outcome. Integrity and grit, even when you lose, are qualities to master through sports.
Robyn Fennig, Madison