Column sent bad message to girls -- Robyn Fennig

It’s inappropriate for a man in a position of power to tell girls they can’t play to their potential if it hurts someone’s feelings. Former state Sen. Tim Cullen’s column on Dec. 22, "106-11 is disgusting for a high school game," was about Verona’s excellence and sends a dangerous message to girls: You can excel, just don’t be "too" good.

Girls are over twice as likely to drop out of sports than boys. The reasons they drop out have nothing to do with losing badly to talented opponents. The top reasons are social stigmas and decreased resource allocation to their experience.