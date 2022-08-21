 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Column questioned legitimacy of FBI -- Roger Brooks

Last Sunday's column on the cover of the Forum section, "Should Trump be prosecuted?”, says all the right things in trying to appear reasonable and fair.

But the upshot is that it raises doubts as to the legitimacy of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. For instance, it sarcastically and ridiculously refers to “such heinous acts as keeping a letter former President Obama left for him.”

It ends by claiming that “the criminal justice system is no longer trusted to stand above politics.” It could be argued that is solely because many Republicans have attacked that system, constantly making baseless accusations about the supposedly fraudulent nature of the 2020 election. Does it make sense to blame “both sides” when the blame lies with one party?

In spite of the claim otherwise, clearly the FBI search was conducted with “caution and restraint.”

Roger Brooks, Madison

