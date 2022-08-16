Column on honesty omitted biggest lie -- Nancy Sanborn

Star Parker's column in the Aug. 7 Wisconsin State Journal, “In Washington, honesty is a lonely word,” begins with, “a favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality.”

I agreed, anticipating the columnist would address the obvious example of this maxim that has dominated our politics for almost two years.

I was mistaken. What followed was a list of Democratic bills and policies that Parker deems deceptively named to conceal or distort their true nature. She may have some valid points but loses credibility by omitting the most glaring example -- the aptly named elephant in the room.

When the reality that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election didn’t conform to the facts Donald Trump wanted, the former president simply redefined reality as a rigged election he claimed he had actually won. Many Republicans accepted his "big lie," a mass deception leading to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, a reality subsequently redefined as a peaceful, patriotic demonstration.

I concur with Parker’s call for leaders with the courage to be honest. Republican politicians, dare to speak the truth, and stop enabling Trump to redefine reality and undermine our democracy.

Nancy Sanborn, Madison