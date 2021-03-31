Column neglected harm of epithets -- John Costello

Marc Thiessen resumed his anti-China rhetoric with his March 25 column, “Health experts confuse in the name of wokeness,” where he recounted his days as a speech writer, simplifying military lingo from the Pentagon so American mothers might better understand and accept complexities requiring their children’s sacrifices.

That experience informs his judgment that technical jargon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should also be “simplified,” ostensibly to achieve better comprehension. He argues that pandemics have historically been labeled geographically and aren’t now because CDC scientists are intimidated into "political correctness" in the "age of wokeness."

I’m not sure if he’s aware that his insistence on tradition is reminiscent of resistance to adopting designations like African American and Native American in the past but I imagine some of his followers no doubt prefer clever, catchy and cruel historical references to Asian Americans today.

Thousands of Asian Americans are experiencing violent persecution by sticklers for "historical epithets." He must know that constantly reminding them that the pandemic originated in China, can only contribute to the climate of racist hatred and violence.