The guest column in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal “DeSantis will stick up for parents” was an insult to the parents of Wisconsin.

The author relies on inflammatory language and generalizations and supplies very little evidence to make her case for Ron DeSantis’ presidency.

She accuses boys of “infiltrating female spaces” and school libraries of “harboring” books, claiming “it’s everywhere.” She invokes the buzziest of buzzwords, referencing the “woke drip feed.” The column fails to provide specifics about what DeSantis has done or will do.

By relying on this type of rhetoric and providing minimal substance, the author implies that the parents of Wisconsin are incapable of thinking critically, examining more than one side of an issue and forming opinions based on facts and evidence.

As a parent and educator, I know that both the parents and students of Wisconsin deserve much more credit than this column gives them.

Angie Carlson, Madison