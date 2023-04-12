The resolutions proposed by the Columbia County Board opposing solar power are concerning. The board's approach of requesting the denial of a proposed solar project and requesting that Wisconsin lawmakers revise solar energy system laws is ill-advised.

The resolution asking the Public Service Commission to deny the proposed High Noon Solar project is based on concerns about decreasing property value, environmental factors and safety concerns. But these concerns can be addressed in a well-constructed joint development agreement with Invenergy (the project developer), establishing a framework for collaboration, communication and dispute resolution between the parties toward a common goal of sustainable, clean energy for the residents of Columbia County.

The board's request to revise solar energy system laws in Wisconsin is misguided. The proposed solar projects pose important environmental benefits, including reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change. Instead of opposing solar projects, the board should work to ensure that solar projects are developed responsibly.

I urge the Columbia County Board to reconsider its opposition to solar power and to work toward responsible development of renewable energy projects in the county.

Chris Unterberger, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection