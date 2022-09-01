 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Colleges should make student loans -- Mike Badger

The government is now going to forgive student loans. If they have to forgive loans because people can't or won't pay them back, why are they continuing to make student loans. It's a really bad business model.

The government should stop burdening taxpayers with the student loan business. It seems to be a money loser, so banks should not get involved.

Colleges and universities should make the loans and be responsible for collecting the debt. If it's profitable they could put the money in their endowment funds and provide more scholarship money to future students.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

