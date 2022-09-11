College students deserve loan help -- Marie Martini

I teach at Madison College. We offer associate degrees and certificate programs in more than 150 areas.

Students are typically returning adults who decide they must improve their educations for career advancement and better working conditions. Most haven’t gone to school for a while. They have full-time jobs, children to raise, babysitting problems, parents to look after and cars that don’t start.

English is often their second language. Many are first generation college students, and many are veterans. They have health issues they cannot afford to address. Too many must decide whether to buy gas or food.

I admire and respect them enormously. The stories about their overwhelming obstacles make me sad and frustrated, yet they carry on with courage, grace and determination.

These are our future nurses, teachers, police officers, auto mechanics, welders, firefighters, carpenters, dental assistants and more. They have college debt, even though our college costs are significantly lower. They deserve and have earned a helping hand to pay for their educations. If we can subsidize Wall Street, big banks, Big Pharma and corporate farms, we should have the resources to help our future nurses, teachers, cops and welders.

Marie Martini, Mount Horeb