I hope the phrase "viewpoint diversity," recently coined by UW System president Jay Rothman, doesn't rattle campus "wokesters" too much.

Until these students fully comprehend what viewpoint diversity means and can allow it to exist, UW-Madison could provide safe spaces for closet conservatives who are afraid to speak out, along with employing security for invited speakers who are perceived as right-wingers.

In the classroom, students should feel free to express unpopular opinions without fear of being shouted down by classmates or teaching assistants. I trust that peaceful tolerance will soon be a reality on all American college campuses.

Paula Dent, Madison

Phil Hands: A year of hanging out in Mendota Marsh