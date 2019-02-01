While making my way through an ice-crusted front door to pick up Wednesday's edition of the State Journal in the driveway, I couldn't help but think back to my paperboy days in mid-January, 1963, when arctic weather descended on Madison ushering in temperatures below minus 20 degrees.
I was 12 years old and would pick up my papers next to Jack's Sunshine Supermarket on Williamson Street around 5:30 a.m., take them back home to 1414 Williamson St. and prepare to deliver to 75 customers, which took about an hour on a typical day. My route would loop from Willy Street to Jennifer Street, Spaight around Marquette Elementary to Thornton along the Yahara River, then back to Willy Street and west to home.
As delivery boys and girls, we didn't have the benefit of hand warmers or Gortex insulation. Instead, we had regular old rubber boots, gloves and maybe a scarf for our faces. An hour in those terribly frigid conditions? I don't know how we did it. I guess we were pretty tough kids back then.
To show their appreciation for our efforts during those extreme conditions, the State Journal sponsored an all-expense paid day of bowling and refreshments to all carriers.
Kevin Meyers, McFarland