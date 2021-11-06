Cognitively disabled can still vote -- Samuel Smith

My work as a clinical psychologist may have relevance to the current flap over nursing home residents having voted in the last election.
I was sometimes asked to do competency evaluations of cognitively impaired individuals, mainly to determine if they should have a guardian appointed to make health care and financial decisions for them if they were no longer able to make these decisions in their own best interests.
The government form I would fill out asked if specific rights should be retained, even if found incompetent to make health care and financial decisions. One of these enumerated rights was the right to vote.
I and a colleague I consulted with would generally say the right to vote should be retained even if the person was found incompetent to make health care and financial decisions. We felt that this would not be detrimental to the individual who was otherwise losing so much decision-making autonomy.
Samuel Smith, Madison