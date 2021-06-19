Coffee with a cop offers insights -- Warren Schmidt

I attended a meeting in May between citizens and our Madison police called "Coffee with a Cop."
In attendance were five citizens, five uniformed police officers and four Madison police detectives. We discussed recent issues of crime, and crime prevention that can be taken.
It was time well spent for all involved.
Meetings will be held every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. until late August. Meeting are held at Lane’s Bakery, 2304 South Park St., Madison, which features great coffee, wonderful bakery, and a terrific space for discussion.
All are invited to attend, and it’s a terrific chance to meet our police, find out what they do, and really see that they are true Madisonians just like all of us.
Warren Schmidt, Madison