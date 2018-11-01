I’m an eighth-grader at O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison. I’m writing about an active shooter drill that took place Oct. 17.
Marquette Elementary, O'Keeffe Middle schools parents seek prior notice following unannounced active-shooter drill
In years prior, my peers and I were always informed a drill would be taking place, but this year we received no explicit warning. I sat there, back against the wall, tears in my eyes, waiting for "God knows who" to come bursting through the door, ready to do "God knows what."
I could see the headline.
I was relieved and equally furious when it was over. What was the value in withholding the truth? It was more like a cruel, poorly executed prank than a safety procedure meant for our benefit. It wasn’t so much that my teacher didn’t inform me, it’s that she didn’t console me when she saw me cry.
The drill was in the morning. How was I to carry on with my day, after what in my mind was a close brush with death? The school made me feel foolish and gullible for believing such a thing could happen. Surely this had to be some sort of misunderstanding, right? I hope that the district reads this and takes responsibility.
Anika Derby, Madison