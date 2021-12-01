Coaching is why Badgers lost ax -- Chuck Frank

The Wisconsin Badgers' football team lost Paul Bunyan's ax because they were outcoached.
Their game plan to run the ball against a good Minnesota Gophers defense, lined up with seven or eight defenders on the line of scrimmage, was dead on arrival. A good offensive line, and a good (maybe even great) tailback can't beat a defense with at least one unblocked defender on the line of scrimmage. Most teams defeat an eight-man front with short passes into the zone vacated by the linebackers lined up on the line of scrimmage. But when the Badgers did pass the ball, it was usually a long ball that is always a low percentage play.
When the Badgers came out after halftime and ran the tailback up the middle for a one yard gain, it was clear they were staying with their game plan. The Gophers' coaches must have been all smiles at this time. If the Badgers approach their bowl game with the same strategy, they will get beat again.
The Gophers showed the entire football world how to beat Wisconsin. Let's hope they make the adjustment they failed to make at the halftime of the Minnesota game.
Chuck Frank, Prairie du Sac