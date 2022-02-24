Coaches displayed poor sportsmanship -- Susan Kennedy

Lack of sportsmanship by both University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was flagrant at the end of the game last Sunday. There should have been equal sanctions.

Howard was upset about an unnecessary timeout called by Gard with seconds to go and the game decided. His following actions were despicable no less.

But Gard’s actions must not be sugarcoated. Whatever transpired last year with Gard and his players remains on his record, and coaches remember and use that.

A timeout was unnecessary and came off as arrogant to the opposing coach and team. If Gard wants to show a different leadership this year, he should have walked away at the first sign of Howard’s anger. But he didn’t. Instead he touched Howard’s arm. Gard was fined, not UW-Madison, and Gard alone should be responsible for paying that fine.

Most important, coaches have a duty to lead their players, fans, university and future players with character. Wins and losses count, but a coach with character represents the institution of the game and of the school. Without character, we witnessed two tribes show up, not two teams.

Susan Kennedy, Madison