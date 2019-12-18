Coach Gard must right sinking ship -- Hal Wissink
Coach Gard must right sinking ship -- Hal Wissink

What’s going on with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team?

Former coach Bo Ryan used to develop his players and consistently get them to “overachieve.” Coach Greg Gard and his staff have figured out how to get their players to consistently “underachieve.” Yes, Kobe King and Aleem Ford are playing somewhat better this year than last year. But Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice and Nate Reuvers are all playing their worst quality ball this year -- much worse than the last two years. And it’s not just one or two games, it’s happening in most games.

Why? Something is obviously broken, and it’s been broken for over a month now with no sign of it being fixed. It’s not the players fault. It’s the poor quality coaching they are receiving. The coaches are unable to consistently get the players ready and motivated to play up to their potential.

If coach Gard and his staff can’t right this sinking ship soon, then it’s time for athletic director Barry Alvarez to fire coach Gard in March and let him go coach somewhere else.

Yes, I am a disappointed and frustrated fan. You should be, too. It’s time for some answers, accountability and corrective action.

Hal Wissink, Waunakee

