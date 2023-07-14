Why are we OK with killing people with cluster bombs?

Using them can be considered a war crime by many countries that have banned them. I know President Joe Biden was reluctant to make that decision, but evidently he decided it was necessary.

Of course we want to win that fight against Russia, but I hope we don’t lose sight of what's important. We must maintain the support of our allies as well as protect future generations.

Those cluster bombs are tricky now and potential deadly for future citizens.

Marilyn Ross, Madison