When we talk about the war in Ukraine and whether to send more weapons, do we remember the children? One of our moral obligations as a human family is to care for the children of the world.

President Joe Biden just announced that he is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. These weapons have been banned in over 100 countries. They detonate in the air and release hundreds of “bomblets” that fall indiscriminately over an area the size of two football fields. Thousands of civilians, including children, have been the innocent victims of their use.

Tragically, the story does not end there. When cluster bombs are detonated, duds fall to the ground and do not explore. These bomblets remain potentially active for decades. They can be stepped on accidently by farmers tilling their fields or picked up by children because of their toy-like appearance. Once moved, the bomblet explodes, killing or blowing off the arms and legs.

We can be proud that U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, has co-signed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act prohibiting the sending of cluster munitions. Our country needs to work toward a worldwide ban on cluster bombs, not promote their use in Ukraine.

Jane H. Kavaloski, Madison