Closing Yahara would be a mistake -- Michael Herring

The State Journal article "Plan eyes closing half of Yahara" last Saturday, about the city's Task Force on Municipal Golf, reflects the time and consideration given by its members and city staff.

But as a Madison resident, golfer and retired city administrator, I think they missed some key points: Of the city's two, 9-hole golf courses, Monona is superior in many ways to Glenway. Glenway's proximity to Odana makes it redundant and its layout and design are simply not up to the standards that most golfers expect. Glenway is located in a prime location for quality residential development, and its sale should generate significant revenue for the city.

Secondly, while Yahara Hills clearly needs some capital improvements to fix persistent drainage issues, it is a jewel, with 36 holes and a clubhouse that, unlike other city courses, can accommodate major tournaments and regional competitions, both potential money-makers for the city.