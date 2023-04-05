Closing campus is broken promise

The agreement between the University of Wisconsin System and Richland County states that the System will, through June 2042, provide adequate instructional and administrative staff to operate a campus.

The Richland County community has been supporting the campus for decades. Before there was student housing, people rented out rooms in their homes. Donors stepped up and built student housing. Local people hosted international students, welcoming extra family members who became part of our community. In a small, relatively poor area, clubs, organizations, businesses and individuals created a very strong scholarship program.

Very few places in Wisconsin need higher education as much as Richland County.

How much will be saved in the System budget by closing the UW-Platteville Richland campus? How much will be lost to Richland County and the region? What is lost economically and socially if would-be-first-generation college students from rural areas and small towns opt out of higher education altogether?

The people of Richland County have kept their promise to the UW System. By closing the Richland campus, the System has broken its promise to Richland County.

Dorothy Thompson, Richland Center

