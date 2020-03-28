Closed schools can house homeless -- Scott Lauder

The homeless require assistance, especially during this time of pandemic.
Many of these men and women are veterans who deserve our assistance. In the best of times these people seek access to the limited shelters available -- now these options have become even scarcer. How can we help? These people need safe shelters with clean water, food and a healthy environment. Closed high schools would provide these people with these requirements.
Most high schools have more than enough room to comply with the social distance recommendations. They have showers in the athletic departments and are equipped with cafeterias to provide food for our most vulnerable. In addition, these buildings are equipped with security cameras to help ensure the safety of the homeless and staff.
Converted schools could be staffed by current teachers and administrative and support staffs, because many of them are getting paid their salaries and probably will not be required to “make up” lost instructional time. Health care professionals could provide training and oversight to ensure the safety of the school district’s employees while helping our most vulnerable.
Gov. Tony Evers should issue an executive order to implement this within days, and then rescind the order when the pandemic is over and schools are once again in session. This could be a win for our homeless population while employing underutilized resources.
Scott Lauder, Webster
