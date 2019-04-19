I would like to call attention to a free, underused service found in nearly every parent’s home that can significantly improve the ability of children to read: Closed captions, or same-language subtitles.
Available on nearly every television and DVD, subtitles have been shown in study after study to significantly improve word recognition skills for children of all ages. For example, a five-year study of nearly 20,000 people in India found that regular exposure to a weekly karaoke television show with subtitles "doubled the percentage of children who became good readers and halved the percentage of children who remained illiterate."
Another example of the benefits of same language subtitles can be found in Finland, whose children regularly have among the highest reading scores in the world. Pasi Sahlberg, an author, educator and former Finnish minister of education credits the country’s requirement that children’s shows be captioned as one of the three major factors for Finland’s academic success.
When it comes to raising children who love to read, there is no substitute for reading aloud to children frequently, allowing them to see you reading for pleasure, and providing them with ample amounts of high quality, interesting books they will enjoy. Parents looking for another way to support their children learning to read may also want to consider using closed captions and subtitles whenever possible.
Joseph Swinea, Madison