Close restaurants and bars for safety -- Carol Cizauskas

Our leaders should close Wisconsin's restaurants and bars immediately.
Restaurants could be incubators for illness. Sick employees work because many don't have sick leave. They are praised as team players for working when sick, and often shamed or fired for staying home when sick.
I am also concerned because my husband is a restaurant cook, and we cannot afford for him to stay home. If restaurants were closed by leaders, he could qualify for unemployment benefits, which would save us financially for the time being.
My husband is 65 with underlying health concerns that could make him more vulnerable to COVID-19. Beyond the fact I love him, I cannot afford to lose him. We need both of our incomes to cover living expenses in Madison, which is expensive.
Every day we stall forcing people to stay home, the faster and more exponentially the virus spreads. This taxes our already overburdened health care system. Please close all restaurants and bars immediately.
Carol Cizauskas, Madison