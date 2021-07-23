Close pipeline to save 'Up North' -- Jennifer Herrick

Going up north is a Wisconsin tradition synonymous with pristine lakes, forested landscapes and relaxing weekends.
Unfortunately, "Up North" has also become the site of the Line 5 pipeline reroute, a dangerous and environmentally unwise project that does not fit with Gov. Tony Evers’s pledge to avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure. An oil spill here would devastatingly transform what “going up north” means -- or whether we go at all.
Line 5 is a tar sands pipeline that snakes through Wisconsin and Michigan and is owned by Enbridge Energy, a Canadian company with a vast network of oil and tar sands pipelines originating in Canada and passing through Wisconsin and the Midwest. Enbridge has a very poor safety record and a notorious reputation for reckless environmental safety standards, frequently failing to install proper safety features, skipping inspections and reacting too slowly to potential problems. Between 1999 and 2010, this negligence resulted in 800 spills and pipeline ruptures that spilled over 5 million gallons of oil into our environment.
Gov. Evers must shut down Line 5 must in Wisconsin or we risk losing the pristine beauty and awe-inspiring natural landscapes of our "Up North" places.
Jennifer Herrick, Franklin