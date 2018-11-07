Reading all the scores from Tuesday night’s "Big Game," I was struck on how evenly divided the results were.
Yes, there were some outliers, with wide margins between the candidates. But overwhelmingly, the differences between winning and losing candidates were pretty razor thin.
Percent-wise, we are not separated by much. Percent-wise, we are living in the same neighborhood, next door to one another. No side has a mandate over the other.
The mandate is to not exacerbate the razor-thin gulf between us, but to work at strengthening those things we hold in common. "The other side" is not an irrelevant minority. "Them" is fully half of the nation, the state, our neighborhood.
The mandate from this election is to struggle with the difficult task of leadership in an evenly split electorate. The most appropriate question is: What can we accomplish together? This takes creativity. I repudiate any elected official who uses a razor-thin margin on either side of the aisle as an opportunity to wield a sledgehammer in the public square, no matter how high or low the office.
Jeffrey Fillian, Fitchburg