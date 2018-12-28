The climate change story has a very exciting plot.
Intelligent scientists use precise measurements and the laws of physics and chemistry to foretell of climate changes decades in advance, depending on human activity. A gradual crescendo of climate impacts in the news and science reports over several decades convinces skeptical citizens that the climate scientists are not kidding.
Brilliant innovators and engineers devise cost-effective alternatives to combustion energy. These new technologies replace the combustion energy system with bountiful electricity from safe, clean sources. Improvements in land-use and consumption patterns also help to finally stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere.
Celebrations sweep the international coalition that worked together to meet this challenge.
This plot omits a squeaker twist: Time is running out. The rising greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere are largely permanent, at least on human time scales. Rising sea levels will be permanent. If we are slow to reduce our carbon footprint, climate impacts will overwhelm our ability to stabilize the climate, especially if Earth reaches tipping points that increase emissions from natural sources.
We can speed up the remedy. We can urge members of Congress to vote for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend bill.
Bruce Beck, Madison