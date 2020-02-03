Climate risk needs global cooperation -- Howard Landsman

I could not agree more with the Jan. 24 letter to the editor “Climate change is most pressing issue,” which argued that the other issues so many of us care about will be moot if we don’t successfully tackle global warming.

Today’s climate emergency requires the kind of political leadership and international mobilization that we’ve not seen since World War II, an “all hands on deck” campaign in which individuals, businesses, schools, governments and other organizations understand what they can and must contribute to the cause.

With so many climate change deniers holding public office, we need a citizenry that has a fuller understanding of the looming climate catastrophe. They must demand action from our country’s public and private sector leaders, chase the deniers from office, and support the younger generations of leaders who would have to live with the consequences of our failure to act.