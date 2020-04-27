Climate requires collective action -- Laura Green

Last week we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The most important thing we can do to honor this day is to shift from seeing ourselves as separate from the Earth and one another, and to open our eyes to all the ways we are connected.

Our actions here affect life all over the globe, both human and nonhuman. Our climate change emissions will cause 250,000 deaths each and every year between 2030 and 2050, according to the World Health Organization. Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, we have shown ourselves that we can take drastic action to protect our health and prevent unnecessary deaths. Yet climate change is a far greater threat in the long run.

COVID-19 will subside as we develop treatment and vaccinations, but the detrimental impacts of climate change will only become greater and greater. As we take much-needed measures to face COVID-19, this Earth Day can we finally begin see that climate change requires this same sense of urgency and care?

Just as this pandemic requires the participation of all to help protect the most vulnerable among us, climate change requires our immediate and collective action for the well-being of all.

Laura Green, Madison