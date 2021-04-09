Climate requires a bipartisan fix -- Steve Lewis

Like Cynthia Tucker -- whose column, "Effects of climate change are battering Deep South," appeared in last Saturday's State Journal -- I am concerned about the increase in extreme weather but take hope in the efforts of the Biden administration to combat climate change. I worry, however, that a go-it-alone strategy by Democrats could backfire.

Democrats control the House, Senate and executive branch. They could force spending, subsidies and regulations without any support from Republicans. But that could create a backlash in a future election, and it all could be undone. It would be much better to get bipartisan support for lasting, effective climate change legislation.

Fortunately, a bill was reintroduced in the House, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that would put a price on carbon and could get bipartisan support. This is significant because, according to researchers at MIT with the En-ROADS project, a price on carbon is one of the most effective ways of mitigating climate change.