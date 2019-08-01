I agree with July 25 letter "Chevy Impala better than moonshot." It said we do not need to go back to the moon. At least for now, we have a more urgent problem -- the climate crisis -- and we would do well to bring laser focus to that task.
Scientists last year forecast that to keep global temperatures increases below 1.5 C in this century, carbon dioxide emissions would need to be cut by 45% by 2030. But observers are now saying we need bold political measures quickly to realize this goal.
Mitigating climate disaster is our current Apollo. Like that quest, it’s going to take the support of leaders and bringing the best minds, policies and innovations together to bear down on the mission.
Luckily, encouraging news is coming in every day making it seem possible. One of the latest developments is that Scotland generated enough renewable energy in the first half of 2019 to supply power to its homes twice over. We can capitalize on this expertise and that of other advances.
Just like President John F. Kennedy’s charge 50 years ago, we need to wake up, ramp up and take on this urgent challenge.
Marilee Sushoreba, Madison