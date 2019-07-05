Remember those disaster movies from the 1970s such as "The Poseidon Adventure" and "The Towering Inferno"? Well, reading the paper these days reminds me of watching those back in the day.
Recently, the State Journal reported Antarctic sea ice is melting. We also seen reports that Arctic sea ice is melting, glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, extreme weather is increasing, wildfires are on the rise, species are going extinct, and coral reefs are dying.
I'm not sure I want to watch this movie to the end.
But maybe the good guys will save the day. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would slow the disaster. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, isn't a cosponsor -- yet.
I'll keep writing him telling him to get on board. I'd like a happy ending.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg